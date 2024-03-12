Will privacy decide the web browser wars?

Connectivity is shaping the user experience (UX) for today’s drivers and vehicle occupants, and its importance will only grow in the coming years. Statista estimates that there will be more than 400 million connected cars on the world’s roads by 2025, with hundreds of millions of occupants potentially wanting to connect to various services.

Automakers offer a range of in-car connected apps accessible through the touchscreen, including music players, navigation and electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The list is growing all the time, but the ecosystem in no way compares to what’s available on the internet. That’s where an embedded web browser comes in to play.