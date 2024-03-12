Will privacy decide the web browser wars?

Vivaldi laid the groundwork for in-vehicle web browsing, but others are now catching on to the market’s potential. By Megan Lampinen

Connectivity is shaping the user experience (UX) for today’s drivers and vehicle occupants, and its importance will only grow in the coming years. Statista estimates that there will be more than 400 million connected cars on the world’s roads by 2025, with hundreds of millions of occupants potentially wanting to connect to various services.

Automakers offer a range of in-car connected apps accessible through the touchscreen, including music players, navigation and electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The list is growing all the time, but the ecosystem in no way compares to what’s available on the internet. That’s where an embedded web browser comes in to play.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here