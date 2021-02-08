Will infrastructure block the flight path to urban air mobility?

For increasingly crowded urban centres, air mobility could make a big difference to congestion problems. Flying taxis may have started out as science fiction but developments over the past few years have brought the segment much closer to reality. At the moment, more than 250 companies are developing urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles, with some launch dates targeted within the next few years. McKinsey estimates that this UAM market could be worth “hundreds of billions of dollars a year” when it reaches its full potential. Hyundai, one of the more active automakers investing in UAM, expects the air mobility market to be worth nearly US$1.5tr over the next 20 years.

But that will only happen with the right infrastructure in place. …