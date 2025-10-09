Will EU steel tariffs further constrain struggling OEMs?

The EC’s proposed 50% tariff on imported steel has drawn criticism from ACEA, which believes it will negatively impact OEMs. By Will Girling

On 8 October 2025, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) published a soft critique of the EU's new steel import tariffs. "We do not contest the need for some level of protection for a commodity industry like steel but we feel that the parameters as proposed by the Commission go too far in ring-fencing the European market," stated Director General Sigrid de Vries.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/will-eu-steel-tariffs-further-constrain-struggling-oems/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here