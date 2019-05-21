Will California’s ‘Dirty Diesel’ bill further divide the US auto industry?

Prospective new emissions regulations for trucks in California could have far reaching implications across an already conflicted nation, writes Betti Hunter.

   May 21, 2019

The US automotive industry is divided. Following substantial lobbying from the nation’s automakers, the Trump administration delivered much more than expected. Instead of merely weakening Obama-era emissions regulations designed to restrict vehicle pollution, new laws essentially rolled them back altogether.

The result: two thirds of US states are sticking to the newly relaxed standards, whereas 14 champion stricter, European-style emissions norms. California, which has been more stringent than others on hydrocarbon, NOx, gasoline, diesel and engine restrictions since the mid-20th century, is leading the way, with changes largely driven by the California Air Resources Board (CARB)….

