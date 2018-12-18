Will Byton prove that unicorns can exist in Europe?

Recent years have seen the emergence of several new automakers - but how many will succeed? Byton is one to watch in 2019. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 18, 2018

XPeng, Dyson, Nio: these are just some of the many companies now hoping to follow in the footsteps of Tesla, and walk the path from start-up to automaker. But whilst few can deny the influential status and position which Elon Musk’s company has reached today, its on-going problems underscore a fundamental truth: making cars is a very difficult business….

Close
Close