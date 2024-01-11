Will biogas engines play a key role in sustainable trucking?

The primary narrative for the automotive industry’s future involves the end of fossil fuels and a transition to electric powertrains. Yet delivering on this aim is far from straightforward. For long-haul companies looking to maximise revenue while still becoming more sustainable, it’s a worrying time. The cost of switching fleets to electric models is an obvious burden, but so too is the concern that reduced vehicle range will require a significant re-evaluation of operations. It’s not just a switch from gasoline to electricity—it’s a remodelling of an entire ecosystem.