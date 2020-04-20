Why the autonomous experience creates new data storage challenges

The autonomous vehicle promises experiences which will depend on a mix of solid state and cloud-based data storage. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 20, 2020

High definition (HD) video, interactive surfaces, configurable interiors: the industry seems sure that the autonomous vehicle (AV) will provide experiences more akin to high-class air travel than the often stressful business of traversing built-up cities and congested highways. This will radically alter the user experience (UX) familiar to many today, particularly as the higher levels of hands-off, eyes-off autonomy reach the roads in meaningful numbers….

