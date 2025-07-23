Why speed is the new differentiator in Google Automotive Services software integration

ECARX’s rapid integration of Google Automotive Services signals a new era of faster, smarter infotainment development in the automotive industry. By Vito Di Fonzo

In the race to create more connected, intelligent vehicles, speed is no longer just about acceleration, it is about how fast new technologies can be brought to market. For modern infotainment systems, that means integrating platforms like Android Automotive OS (AAOS) and Google Automotive Services (GAS) as quickly and reliably as possible.

This is no small feat. The process of integrating GAS – the software layer that brings Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store into the car – typically takes between 12 and 18 months. Certification is complex, requiring software-hardware integration, testing across more than three million automated test cases, security validation, OTA update readiness and much more.

Yet earlier this year, global mobility tech provider ECARX announced it had completed the same process in just ten months for the Volvo EX30 fully electric small SUV, and in just eight months for the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupé. The numbers are impressive, but what is more important is what this signals: a new mindset about how fast automotive software can be developed and deployed.

Behind these achievements is a technical approach that prioritises continuous testing, automation and integration from the very start of development. Compliance, for example. ECARX embedded many of Google’s test suites – a range of suites including the Compatibility Test Suite (CTS), Vendor Test Suite (VTS), Automotive Test Suite (ATS), Security Test Suite (STS), collectively known as xTS – directly into its CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous deployment) pipelines. That meant bugs and regressions could be caught immediately, rather than days or weeks later in formal testing cycles. They also created a dedicated ‘test farm’, a hardware and cloud system capable of processing Google’s massive suite of compliance tests in hours, not days.

This shift allowed ECARX to dramatically reduce the time it takes to validate each software build, resulting in faster, more confident iteration. It also reflects a growing recognition that traditional, linear development cycles are giving way to something faster, leaner and more digital-native.

Of course, ECARX is not the only company working in this space, but its speed record is noteworthy because it reflects a broader trend that applies across the industry. As cars become software-defined, the ability to integrate services, validate new systems and launch updates quickly is becoming just as important as vehicle range, ride quality or design.

GAS is a strong example of this shift. Cars with Google built-in leverage Google’s expertise by embedding the familiar digital services drivers use every day, such as navigation, voice commands and entertainment, directly into the car. But with that power comes complexity. Automakers need to customise, test, secure and certify the entire in-vehicle experience before they can offer ‘Google built-in’ to consumers.

What ECARX’s achievement demonstrates is that this does not have to take 18 months, or even 12 months. With the right tools, automation and expertise, the cycle time can be cut dramatically. This is critical, because the pace of change is only accelerating.

Infotainment platforms, once updated every few years, are now expected to keep up with smartphones with regular software updates, refreshed interfaces and new app support. Certification is no longer a one-off process; it is an ongoing requirement. For OEMs and their tech partners, the ability to deliver quickly will be essential.

It is also a reminder that success in the automotive space increasingly depends on collaboration. ECARX’s work with Google, Volvo and Polestar shows how cross-industry collaboration can lead to smarter, faster, more customer-centric outcomes.

For developers, engineers and OEM strategists, the takeaway is clear. Faster integration is not just a technical win, it is a business advantage. As more brands compete to differentiate on software, connectivity and digital experience, the companies that master speed without compromising quality will have the edge.

About the author: Vito Di Fonzo is Senior Product Manager at ECARX