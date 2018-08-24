Why Finland’s capital has become a world leader in future mobility

Mobility as a Service is on the rise in many cities - with Helsinki enjoying a leading role - are some locations simply better suited to the testing of new solutions than others?

   August 24, 2018

 For many cities, developments in mobility are becoming an increasing priority. From pressures to reduce emissions to the desire for new businesses to see growth in the automotive industry, there are many motivations behind the increase of mobility solutions in major urban areas.

Helsinki has become a frontrunner for innovation in the mobility sector in the last decade. But why Helsinki? A number of reasons make this small seaside city ideal for future mobility solutions….

Close
Close