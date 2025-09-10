Why extended-range EVs are not hybrids

Matias Giannin explores why REEVs are the fastest-growing powertrain category around the world

Range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) are the world’s fastest-growing powertrain category. This has been mostly driven by rapid growth in China: 2024 saw Chinese REEV sales represent more than 10% of new car sales in that market, quadrupling their share from 2020. In 2024, year-on-year production of REEVs around the world surged by a colossal 98%. Now, REEVs are becoming a major part of the model plans of established automakers. Brands including Ram, Jeep, Nissan, Hyundai, Genesis, Scout, Kia, and Ford have all announced plans to launch such models in the coming years, with production set to begin for many models in 2025.

But what exactly is driving this surge of interest? What niche of the market do REEVs serve that isn’t currently captured by hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles? To answer these questions, we need to look at the architecture and moment-to-moment driving experience of REEVs.

The architecture

REEVs leverage a series hybrid architecture that decouples the engine entirely from the wheels. Instead, the engine powers a generator that charges the vehicle’s battery. That battery is the source of the energy that turns the car’s wheels, via a set of electric motors. On the surface, this seems very similar to a plug-in hybrid architecture. But the key comes from the disconnection of an REEV’s engine from the wheels.

This brings three key advantages. First, it allows the engine to operate in its most efficient operating region, since it doesn’t have to peak its power output to match road conditions. Secondly, it allows much greater freedom for automakers in engine placement, since it doesn’t need a direct driveline connection. This packaging freedom along with reduced mass and complexity allows for some significant opportunities to improve thermal efficiency in REEVs compared with other hybrid architectures. Freedom of placement also unlocks new ways to minimise noise, vibration, and harshness.

Finally, it allows automakers to reduce battery size without impacting pure-electric range. This is because REEVs are lighter than BEVs, allowing their stored charge to cover much more distance.

To illustrate this, it’s worth remembering that the most efficient batteries on the market can store around 200Wh/kg, whereas gasoline can store well over 12,000Wh/kg. Even assuming a very low thermal efficiency of 33%, that means a kilo of fuel can substitute for 20 kilos of battery. As a result, replacing 30kWh with 30kWh of gasoline produces a net mass saving of nearly 150kg—meaning that the remaining battery capacity can cover more distance. With battery packs costing OEMs an average of US$110 per kWh in 2024, a 30kWh substitution unlocks nearly US$3,300 in savings per vehicle for OEMs.

From a lifecycle analysis this also means REEVs can outperform longer-range BEVs. The rate at which a BEV offsets its embedded emissions is determined by how much it’s driven: the higher its utilisation rate, the faster it approaches a breakeven point compared to non-BEVs.

Long-distance BEVs, however, tend to suffer from very low utilisation rates: in China, for example, 80% of 600km BEVs only achieve a 29% utilisation rate. Trading some of this under-used battery capacity for an occasionally-used engine means a significant saving in embedded emissions, and in turn lifetime emissions.

The experience

These architectural differences result in some fundamental changes in driving experience, which differentiates REEVs from hybrid alternatives. As the wheels are always powered by the electric motor and battery, REEV drivers benefit from the same instant torque found in pure BEVs. This is ideal for city driving, where slow speeds require a greater amount of torque at lower engine speeds. And when stopped at traffic, REEVs offer a noiseless and vibration-free experience as the engine has no need to rev while idle.

Rather, the REEV’s engine only serves to provide supplementary power to guarantee long-distance travel. That means it only needs to operate in its peak efficiency region, minimising fuel consumption and wear-and-tear. This provides a source of charge for when drivers need to transition into pure-electric mode.

This approach and the high thermal efficiency that it enables means that REEVs achieve comparable ranges to current-generation combustion: well over 500km, of which 200km can be pure-electric. By contrast, a plug-in hybrid’s pure-electric range is typically only a quarter of that of an equivalent REEV.

The second difference lies in the ‘feel’. The improved noise, vibration, and harshness performance of an REEV means that the engine is virtually imperceptible to drivers and passengers. While addressing the range anxiety present in BEVs, REEVs deliver an experience that feels identical to them—smooth acceleration, minimal rumbling, and no engine noise.

The value

REEVs directly address one of the most critical barriers to EV adoption: range. They do so while preserving the experience of a BEV. For automakers, this allows them to increase the total addressable market for EVs by bringing otherwise disinterested customers into the EV ecosystem.

This dynamic at currently playing out in Europe, where McKinsey reports that 24% of consumers indicate that they would prefer a REEV for their next vehicle. Of these, 13% say their next-best preference is a traditional gasoline or diesel car and 9% have a next-best preference for a hybrid. Only 2% report that a BEV is their second preference. This is very important for markets like Europe, where automakers are struggling to sell enough zero-emission BEVs to meet statutory emissions targets. The ability of REEVs to lower the average emissions of sold vehicles can buy OEMs critical time to improve the range and affordability of their BEVs to break through range anxiety and cost concerns.

For consumers and motorists, REEVs bring all the benefits of the BEV experience, with critical reassurance around range for longer journeys. For automakers and OEMs, REEVs bring with them a way to reduce the average emissions of their vehicles and a stepping stone for the next step in their BEV strategy. So, both qualitatively and practically, REEVs are a very different creature to hybrids—their feel, performance, and economics are completely different to other hybrid architectures. And it’s these unique qualities which explain why REEVs are the fastest-growing powertrain category globally.

About the author: Matias Giannini is Chief Executive of Horse Powertrain