Who’s who in e-mobility: it’s changing quickly

The electric mobility segment is evolving rapidly as automakers, suppliers and service providers scramble to prepare for tightening emissions regulations and internal combustion engine (ICE) bans. Digital transformation company Futurice has been tracking the leading players, and their upcoming plans, for the past few years, and bundling that information into a comprehensive market overview. Each company is ranked based on ambition, impact, innovation and momentum.

The first report, the E25, was released three years ago and singled out what Futurice regarded as the leading 25 companies active in e-mobility in the UK. The following year it expanded to 30 companies with the E30, and the latest 2023 list covers the top 40. These reports deliberately frame the global electric vehicle (EV) landscape via a UK lens. “This year there’s a greater number of larger and more established players, particularly OEMs, in the list and many of these have a major global presence,” notes Matthew Edwards, Managing Partner at Futurice.