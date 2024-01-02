Where next for parking policy?

Peter O’Driscoll shares predictions for transport within urban areas for 2024

Looking ahead to the next 12 months for mobility, we are going to see sweeping changes across Europe’s transport networks. These changes are not only limited to roads, but will also affect the types of vehicles we drive and the apps we use. One key factor to tackle in Europe will be the emerging ‘autobesity’ challenge. This is a phenomenon where major players in the automotive manufacturing space have been steadily increasing the size of their vehicles for decades.

The SUV market already accounts for almost half (46%) of global car sales, and cars are increasingly exceeding road sizing and parking bay dimensions by as much as 60cm. In fact, this ‘autobesity’ growth means that more than 150 car models, and counting, are too big for regular parking spaces. Ultimately, larger cars are not suited Europe‘s old, narrow roads in urban centres. And while legislation to address safety and emissions concerns is some way off, there are local strategies that can be put in place now for a more rapid response.

While there are already emissions-based parking and road rules in play, the weight of vehicles could soon become a key factor. For instance, in Paris SUV drivers are charged higher parking fees than their coupe and hatchback counterparts. These are new and novel concerns that need to be factored into transport strategy in 2024.

With these kinds of challenges emerging, we’re seeing conversations kickstarting about widespread changes to transport. Great examples of how to reinvent transport and urban space from the ground up are being set in pedestrianised cities. Blueprints for urban transport with pro-cycling infrastructure could be the way forward to address inner city congestion; Copenhagen and Amsterdam are setting some positive trends here.

Following on from this, addressing space challenges in the UK is critical. Space has never been at more of a premium in the UK, especially in the cities. Councils and businesses are therefore increasingly reimagining kerbside spaces to revitalise retail and hospitality in local areas and high streets. Central London areas such as Hammersmith have been celebrated for their parking projects, whilst councils like Hounslow are engaging in public consultation to introduce greenery to underused, unoccupied public areas historically reserved for parking.

But transport changes don’t stop with just roads. We will also see changes to tools in the palm of our hands. Expansion for the Open Market, enabling competition in the market for mobility apps, will be vital in the UK following strong precedents set by European standards of parking. This gives more technological convenience and wider choice around preference for app users as they utilise mobility and transport apps to get from A to B.

This will have trickle-down benefits for government as well. There will be more data for service providers who will increasingly look at becoming a holistic one-stop shop for all things mobility. And this will also arm local authorities with a wealth of data to help inform and influence parking policy. With knock-on benefits like this, changes to tech and infrastructure will be ones to watch in 2024, as we look to forge an era of more liveable towns and cities.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Peter O’Driscoll, Managing Director at RingGo

