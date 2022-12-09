Where next for EV battery manufacturing and sourcing?

“Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are by no means a niche market anymore,” says Tim Hotz, Senior Project Manager at Roland Berger. Indeed, BEV sales are rising in all the key markets, OEMs are setting ambitious goals for an electrified future, and internal combustion engine (ICE) bans are being implemented.

However, electric mobility is underpinned by the development of a single technology: the battery. During the Electric Vehicle Battery of the Future webinar—part of Automotive World'’s Future of Mobility online event—Hotz hosted a panel on how automakers and suppliers were working to reduce charging times, increase range, and improve BEV affordability.