Where next for autonomous safety assessment?

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) promise to eliminate the risk of driver error and slash the number of serious injuries and deaths on the world’s roadways every year. But proving the safety case in a way that satisfies consumers, commercial fleets, and watchdogs has proven difficult. In fact, the unregulated but rapid development of self-driving technology is often likened to the ‘Wild West’ in terms of the chaotic environment and lack of oversight.

Regional approaches to safety regulation vary, but it remains a case of self-certification in the US. More recently, some technology developers have begun introducing additional measures in the name of transparency and accountability. For instance, autonomous trucking hopeful Gatik has put its Safety Assessment Framework through an independent review by testing and certification expert TÜV SÜD. The US company, whose self-driving system has been powering commercial middle-mile logistics operations over the past few years, has also established a Safety Advisory Council of experts to serve as an independent layer of review.

“Having a separate, neutral, external group to provide guidance and evaluation on the company’s efforts is critical,” comments industry veteran Mark Rosekind, one of the recently appointed Safety Advisory Council members.