Where next for automotive digital assistants?

Artificial intelligence and the digital revolution are reshaping the driving experience with the promise of intelligent, personalised co-pilots. These assistants are harnessing voice, touch and gesture recognition to make journeys more comfortable, convenient, secure and safer.

Voice recognition specialist Cerence has been jockeying for a leadership position in this field. Its recently departed Chief Executive Sanjay Dhawan told Automotive World in 2021 that the goal was “to build the best co-pilot assistant the world has ever seen.” While Dhawan has since moved, the mission remains the same under his successor Stefan Ortmanns, and at CES 2022, Cerence showed off what may prove to be today’s gold standard.