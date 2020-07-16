Where do electric vehicles fit in energy grid management?

The projected growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and looming carbon neutral targets pose significant challenges for today’s energy grids. It is now more important than ever to ensure that energy systems are reliable and can deliver strong and clean grids in an affordable way. That’s exactly what the UK’s SmartHubs Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) project aims to do….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference