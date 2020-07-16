Where do electric vehicles fit in energy grid management?

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the SmartHubs project, which aims to revolutionise the way energy is generated, stored and consumed

   July 16, 2020

The projected growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and looming carbon neutral targets pose significant challenges for today’s energy grids. It is now more important than ever to ensure that energy systems are reliable and can deliver strong and clean grids in an affordable way. That’s exactly what the UK’s SmartHubs Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) project aims to do….

