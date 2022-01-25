When will eVTOL take off?

As the population grows and greater pressure is placed on the existing transport infrastructure, should mobility providers be looking to the third dimension? Interest in advanced air mobility (AAM) or urban air mobility (UAM) concepts has been growing, with a sizeable list of projects now under way using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. IDTechEx estimates about 200 organisations are designing eVTOL aircraft today. These vehicles are currently human-controlled but the long-term aim is to have them operate autonomously. The segment is positioning itself as a complementary offering within a multi-modal mobility system, providing a pivotal alternative in the wake of increasing transportation demands.