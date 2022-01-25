When will eVTOL take off?

Air taxis could play a key role in multi-modal mobility systems but there is plenty of work to do. By Megan Lampinen

As the population grows and greater pressure is placed on the existing transport infrastructure, should mobility providers be looking to the third dimension? Interest in advanced air mobility (AAM) or urban air mobility (UAM) concepts has been growing, with a sizeable list of projects now under way using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. IDTechEx estimates about 200 organisations are designing eVTOL aircraft today. These vehicles are currently human-controlled but the long-term aim is to have them operate autonomously. The segment is positioning itself as a complementary offering within a multi-modal mobility system, providing a pivotal alternative in the wake of increasing transportation demands.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here