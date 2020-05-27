What’s the post-COVID outlook for CASE?

As cash-strapped automakers adjust focus back to the bread and butter business areas, Megan Lampinen examines the outlook for connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility

   May 27th, 2020

The global pandemic has raised many questions about the future of mobility. Until now, the industry seemed squarely bent on pursuing connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) transportation. But then came the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), halting factories, stalling sales and burning cash. While many economies are cautiously restarting, the automotive industry is far from back to business as usual….

