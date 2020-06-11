What’s tech got to do with it? Silicon Valley’s role in the future of freight

Uber Freight, Waymo Via: two names inextricably linked to the glamour of Silicon Valley, now trying in their own ways to disrupt trucking, a sector which in many markets has become a fiercely proud culture unto itself. Nowhere is this more the case than the US. “Our brave, bold incredible truckers,” were the words President Trump used in an April address seeking to outline the government’s response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A month later, the US president would claim that a chorus of truck horns blowing outside the White House were “the sign of love, not the sign of your typical protest. I want to thank our truckers. They like me, and I like them.”

