What’s going on behind China’s truck market slowdown?

A decline in China’s truck market attracts global attention, and for a good reason. The country’s heavy vehicle sales account for a hefty proportion of global demand. And now they are falling, down 3.2% last year and by another 3% in the first half this year. Below, Jonathan Storey, author of the Automotive World report ‘China’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2023’, shares his view on the market’s latest developments and upcoming prospects.…