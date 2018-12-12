What will it take to make Denver all-electric?

There are plenty of obstacles to overcome as Denver works to the target of a fully electric light vehicle fleet by 2050, writes Megan Lampinen

   December 12, 2018

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock believes electric vehicles (EVs) could be the key to achieving aggressive climate change targets. By 2050, the city aims to slash its carbon emissions by 80% from 2005 levels. That will entail a shift to renewable power, requirements for ‘net zero’ energy buildings and more EVs and EV charging stations. Transport is responsible for around 17% of Denver’s carbon emissions at the moment, so this last area is a big one.

