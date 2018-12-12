What will it take to make Denver all-electric?

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock believes electric vehicles (EVs) could be the key to achieving aggressive climate change targets. By 2050, the city aims to slash its carbon emissions by 80% from 2005 levels. That will entail a shift to renewable power, requirements for ‘net zero’ energy buildings and more EVs and EV charging stations. Transport is responsible for around 17% of Denver’s carbon emissions at the moment, so this last area is a big one.

…