What will define the UK industry in 2021?

2020 has proven a challenging year for everyone, but for the UK it brought a triple whammy. Not only is the market currently struggling against a second wave of the novel coronavirus but it is also facing the prospect of a no-deal Brexit on 1 January. On top of that, the government has just brought forward plans to ban gasoline and diesel engines by an entire decade. The consequences of any one of these are serious, but taken in conjunction they could prove catastrophic to local industry….