What technologies are reshaping the ownership experience?

Vehicle ownership is moving from a static experience to a much more dynamic one, with over-the-air updates, customisable features and an ongoing relationship between automaker and driver. The product versus service debate continues to play out not only in the form of ride-hailing and car-sharing but also with in-vehicle features and subscription offerings. What a driver wants or needs during the week could be very different from what they are looking for on the weekend—are automakers ready to respond to those changing preferences?

Technology advances suggest they could be. Prashant Gupta, Senior Vice President, Automotive & Manufacturing at digital technology strategy company DMI, shares his vision for the evolution of the ownership experience and the digital developments behind it.