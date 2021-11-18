What role will open architectures play in future automotive software?

The scale of transformation currently taking place in the automotive industry is breathtaking, especially when it comes to software. Even to industry insiders with decades of automotive experience, change seems to be happening on a scale previously unknown.

One such insider is Dipti Vachani, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) at Arm. Despite having been in the automotive industry for nearly 30 years, she describes the current pace of change related to software as “amazing," adding that "the amount of change in this industry is so fast and happening quickly right now.”