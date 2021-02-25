What role for the lubricants sector in the future of trucking?

Advances in lubricant technology have made the heavy-duty sector cleaner and more efficient, with modern offerings capable of more than simply greasing the wheels. Premium lubricants, for example, can help prevent the build-up of carbon deposits inside the high pressure injector systems now typically found in diesel powertrains: such deposits can impact engine performance. However, with some fleets already beginning their transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) to e-mobility, how might the role of lubricants in heavy-duty vehicles change? And what are its plans in the interim period, as fossil-fuel dependence is lessened?…