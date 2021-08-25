What replaces diesel in the long-haul segment, and when?

In the long-haul sector, the prospect of replacing the heavy-duty diesel engine with battery electric powertrains is normally met with three fundamental concerns: the addition of large batteries in trucks would make the vehicles too expensive, too heavy, and lacking in range. Combine these with the ongoing lack of high-voltage fast-charging facilities, along with the lengthy timelines for fuel-cell trucking, and it is easy to see why many expect diesel to continue dominating the segment for years to come. But could some of the industry’s assumptions be inaccurate?