What does Vision Zero look like at Denso?

The automotive industry is under growing pressure to make mobility safer, cleaner, and more sustainable from all angles. For many players, that has prompted investments into electrification, smart digital technology, accelerated product development timelines and commitments to carbon neutrality. While each company’s roadmap will be unique, everyone is heading in the same direction.

As one of the world’s largest advanced automotive technology providers, Denso offers an interesting case study for the supply sector as a whole. With the Denso Group’s global network spanning 200 facilities across 35 countries and regions, the sheer size of its business means it could have a real impact.