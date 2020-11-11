What does fuel cell trucking mean for suppliers?

Daimler, Volvo, Hino, Hyundai: some of trucking’s biggest names have made a bet on fuel cells, in the expectation that cheap hydrogen and increasingly stringent emissions regulations will drive adoption among the world’s biggest fleets. Automotive fuel cells have evolved from the stuff of fancy—an inefficient alternative to battery-power for passenger vehicles, limited to a market of tech-obsessed first adopters—to a working solution for a trucking industry under pressure. Vehicles are already on the road, and partnerships between the major manufacturers aim to slash time to market, such as Daimler and Volvo, and Toyota and Hino….