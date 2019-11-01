What does electrification mean for the German auto industry?

The cogs are turning, but is it time for Germany to shift gears in its mobility revolution? By Jack Hunsley

   November 1, 2019

Lederhosen, sauerkraut, Oktoberfest. Germany certainly has plenty to offer the world when it comes to culture and tradition, but there is one area in which it has historically been particularly successful: building combustion engines.

