What does car-sharing mean for traditional rental players?

It may appear logical to assume that the rise of on-street car-sharing services, such as car clubs, would have a negative impact on the traditional car rental sector. Gone are the lengthy sign-in procedures, the journey to the pick-up lot and—with the advent of free-floating services—the restrictions on where cars can be returned. But what do the rental companies have to say about this? In fact, the general feeling is that there are plenty of opportunities for the incumbents to explore, and little to stop them grabbing a slice of the action.