What can AVs learn from industrial robotics?

Self-driving developers need to walk before they run, and one roboticist has a template to guide them. By Megan Lampinen

The realisation of a driverless mobility ecosystem has proven harder than originally anticipated. Years ago, researchers demonstrated vehicles that could technically drive without a human at the controls, but the challenge was far from over.

“A lay person may see a ‘self-driving’ car in public and think that’s the problem solved,” observes Roboticist Daniel Theobald. “I’m using air quotes here for a reason—making a vehicle move without someone in the driver’s seat is incredibly easy. The challenge boils down to the 80/20 rule.” This refers to a situation in which a researcher spends the first 20% of their time solving 80% of the problems, and then 80% of their time solving the last 20% of the problems. In self-driving cars, suggests Theobald, that ratio is more like eight million/20.

“Part of the problem is that there’s no solving autonomous driving. It’s going to be a constant evolution of taking on more and getting better at it,” he tells Automotive World. And luckily, there’s an established industry that can offer plenty of lessons.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here