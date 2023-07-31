What can AVs learn from industrial robotics?

The realisation of a driverless mobility ecosystem has proven harder than originally anticipated. Years ago, researchers demonstrated vehicles that could technically drive without a human at the controls, but the challenge was far from over.
“A lay person may see a ‘self-driving’ car in public and think that’s the problem solved,” observes Roboticist Daniel Theobald. “I’m using air quotes here for a reason—making a vehicle move without someone in the driver’s seat is incredibly easy. The challenge boils down to the 80/20 rule.” This refers to a situation in which a researcher spends the first 20% of their time solving 80% of the problems, and then 80% of their time solving the last 20% of the problems. In self-driving cars, suggests Theobald, that ratio is more like eight million/20.
“Part of the problem is that there’s no solving autonomous driving. It’s going to be a constant evolution of taking on more and getting better at it,” he tells Automotive World. And luckily, there’s an established industry that can offer plenty of lessons.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes