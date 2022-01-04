What automotive hurdles remain beyond COVID?

COVID-19 has dominated news headlines for nearly two years. That is unlikely to change in 2022. However, with the world soon to enter the third year of the pandemic, all industries now have a much better understanding of how to operate alongside the virus.

For the automotive industry, this flexibility is vital. The pandemic will continue to present immediate hurdles, but sufficient focus must be given also to future mobility megatrend development and the international concerns that dominated conversations pre-pandemic. In short, the virus might be here to stay, but automakers and suppliers cannot afford to take their eyes totally off the horizon.