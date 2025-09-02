Western automotive stagnates as the South opens up

Research published on 2 September 2025 by ING forecasts that global passenger vehicle sales will reach 90 million by year’s end, up just 1.5% from 2024. Though this is flat compared to the 10% increase seen between 2022 and 2023, and remains well below pre-pandemic levels, the company highlights that geopolitical volatility hasn’t yet dealt a lethal blow.
