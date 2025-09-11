WeRide marks fourth EU market entry in Belgium

WeRide has launched a robobus operation in Leuven, Belgium, partnering with Flemish public transportation company De Lijn, the City of Leuven and mobility consultancy Espaces-Mobilités. The deployment marks WeRide's 11th global market and fourth European location following previous entries in France, Switzerland and Spain, with mapping operations commencing today between Leuven Station and Heverlee through dense city traffic conditions.
