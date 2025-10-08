WeRide debuts Robotaxi GXR, Robobus in third UAE city

Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has launched pilot services for its Robotaxi GXR and Robobus in Ras Al Khaimah, marking its third market deployment in the United Arab Emirates. The trials integrate self-driving shuttles and cars into the local public transport system under the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority’s (RAKTA) smart mobility strategy, positioning WeRide as the sole autonomous vehicle partner for the city’s long-term mobility plans.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?