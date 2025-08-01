WeRide bets on global partnerships to scale robotaxis

WeRide has announced it plans to accelerate its ambitious international expansion plans through strategic partnerships rather than solo ventures, betting that collaboration will drive eventual profitability despite having just posted a steep CN¥406.5m (US$56.3m) quarterly loss. The Chinese autonomous driving company, which currently holds permits across six countries, believes it can successfully leverage local expertise to rapidly scale its robotaxi operations worldwide.
