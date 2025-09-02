WeRide begins GXR robotaxi testing in Singapore

WeRide has announced it has begun testing its five-seater GXR robotaxis at Singapore's CETRAN facility, marking the first deployment of the robotaxi firm’s next-gen vehicles in Southeast Asia. The Guangzhou-based company plans to deploy the robotaxis on designated public roads by the end of 2025, following satisfactory completion of regulatory milestone certifications and approval processes.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?