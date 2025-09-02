WeRide begins GXR robotaxi testing in Singapore

WeRide plans to deploy the five-seater GXR on public roads in Singapore by the end of 2025. By Stewart Burnett

WeRide has announced it has begun testing its five-seater GXR robotaxis at Singapore's CETRAN facility, marking the first deployment of the robotaxi firm’s next-gen vehicles in Southeast Asia. The Guangzhou-based company plans to deploy the robotaxis on designated public roads by the end of 2025, following satisfactory completion of regulatory milestone certifications and approval processes.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/weride-begins-gxr-robotaxi-testing-in-singapore/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here