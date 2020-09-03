Weight is “enemy number one” for electric vehicles, says Valeo

In February 2020, Citroen revealed the Ami, a tiny electric city car with just two seats and a 5.5kWh battery that is good for 45 miles of range. The Ami is so small in fact that it is technically classed as a quadricycle, and is leagues apart from most other electric vehicles (EVs) today.

It is not the first time an automaker has launched a pint-sized EV. The…