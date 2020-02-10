We need electric vans, say mobility service providers

More and more cities are laying out their vision for the future of mobility. For many, the goal is to reduce, if not remove, low-occupancy cars from their streets, reducing pollution and making streets safer. San Francisco is among the latest to join the ranks of urban centres that are prohibiting access for cars: parts of Market Street, one of the city’s busiest roads, will be shut to private drivers. This followed New York’s closure of 14th street in October 2019….