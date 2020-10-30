Waymo’s tie-up with Daimler Trucks could create a self-driving powerhouse

The partnership comes despite Daimler’s previous announcements it would build its own system. However, the venture will prove extremely valuable for both companies. By Xavier Boucherat

   October 30, 2020

It is difficult to understate the potential significance of the new Daimler-Waymo tie-up, which will see the Google-owned developer’s self-driving technology integrated into a new Freightliner Cascadia.

An agreement between the world’s biggest truckmaker and what many perceive to be the leading authority on autonomous vehicles (AVs) is a big deal by anyone’s standards. However, what makes the partnership particularly fascinating is Daimler’s previous position on autonomous trucks, and the apparent side-lining of previously announced projects….

