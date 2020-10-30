Waymo’s tie-up with Daimler Trucks could create a self-driving powerhouse

It is difficult to understate the potential significance of the new Daimler-Waymo tie-up, which will see the Google-owned developer’s self-driving technology integrated into a new Freightliner Cascadia.

An agreement between the world’s biggest truckmaker and what many perceive to be the leading authority on autonomous vehicles (AVs) is a big deal by anyone’s standards. However, what makes the partnership particularly fascinating is Daimler’s previous position on autonomous trucks, and the apparent side-lining of previously announced projects….