Waymo wins approval for SF airport robotaxi service

Waymo has received approval to begin testing its robotaxi service at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), marking a significant expansion in the Alphabet unit’s steady expansion across the Bay Area. The permit, announced by SF Mayor Daniel Lurie, will see operations rolled out in three phases: supervised testing with a safety driver, fully autonomous rides for Waymo and airport staff, and eventually commercial trips for the public.
