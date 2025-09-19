Waymo makes public transit debut in Arizona

Waymo moves beyond ride-hailing apps, embedding its vehicles in local public transit to widen access at lower cost. By Stewart Burnett

Alphabet’s Waymo has partnered with Via to add its autonomous vehicles to Chandler, Arizona’s on-demand public transit service starting in autumn 2025. The programme, a first for robotaxis in public transit, will integrate Waymo cars into Chandler Flex, the city’s microtransit system that offers low-cost shared rides, marking a new channel for robotaxis beyond private ride-hailing.

