Waymo makes public transit debut in Arizona

Alphabet’s Waymo has partnered with Via to add its autonomous vehicles to Chandler, Arizona’s on-demand public transit service starting in autumn 2025. The programme, a first for robotaxis in public transit, will integrate Waymo cars into Chandler Flex, the city’s microtransit system that offers low-cost shared rides, marking a new channel for robotaxis beyond private ride-hailing.
