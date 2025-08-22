Waymo granted NYC’s first-ever robotaxi test permit

Under the permit, Waymo will be able to test eight autonomous vehicles with trained human safety drivers at the helm. By Stewart Burnett

Waymo has received approval from New York's Department of Transportation to begin testing autonomous vehicles in the city, marking the first such permit granted in the US’ largest metropolis. The Alphabet subsidiary will deploy up to eight self-driving cars in Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn through late September, at which point it can apply for an extension.

