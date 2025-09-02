Waymo confirms fleet size now exceeds 2,000 robotaxis

Waymo has confirmed to TechCrunch reporter Kirsten Korosec that its robotaxi fleet now exceeds 2,000 units, a noteworthy milestone as the Alphabet self-driving unit continues its steady expansion across the US. The fleet is largely concentrated in California, with more than 800 vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area and 500 in Los Angeles, but there are also more than 400 in Phoenix, 100 in Austin, and apparently “dozens” in Atlanta.