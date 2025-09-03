Waymo begins robotaxi testing in Denver and Seattle

Waymo has announced it is about to begin robotaxi testing in Denver and Seattle this week, deploying up to twelve robotaxis in either city as the Alphabet unit expands its operations into new regions of the US. All vehicles will initially operate with human drivers behind the wheel while the company validates its technology and gathers local traffic and weather data before progressing to fully autonomous services available to the public.
