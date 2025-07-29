Waymo and Avis team up for Dallas robotaxi service

Rental giant Avis will handle maintenance and charging infrastructure for Waymo’s Dallas robotaxi service, planned for 2026. By Stewart Burnett

Waymo has partnered with Avis Budget Group to launch an autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas in 2026, marking the rental company’s first foray into robotaxi fleet management. The multi-year agreement positions Avis to handle vehicle maintenance, charging infrastructure and depot operations while Waymo focuses on technology deployment.

The partnership represents a turn in strategy for both parties. Avis Chief Executive Brian Choi characterised it as a “pivotal milestone” in evolving his company from traditional car rentals to mobility services provision. For Waymo, the deal diversifies its operational partnerships beyond existing arrangements with Uber in Austin and Atlanta.

Currently, Waymo operates a 1,500-strong fleet of robotaxis—most of them Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles—completing over 250,000 paid trips weekly across Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Atlanta. The firm plans additional 2026 launches in Miami and Washington DC, with the Avis partnership potentially extending to these markets.

The Dallas expansion intensifies Waymo’s competition with Tesla, which recently began limited robotaxi trials in Austin using Model Y vehicles with human safety monitors. Waymo also operates in the city, and the two have recently competed to expand their local service area. While Tesla seeks regulatory approvals across multiple states, Waymo remains the only player operating fully driverless commercial services in the US, following the shutdown of General Motors’ Cruise following a couple of high-profile safety incidents.