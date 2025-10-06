VW’s Cariad rebounds from the brink with new partner model

Volkswagen has pulled its Cariad software division back from collapse through partnerships with Rivian and Xpeng, reenvisioning the unit as a coordinator of externally-developed software. Chief Executive Oliver Blume stated at a Financial Times event in Munich: “We did our homework. Now, having defined a clear software strategy [...] we are coming to a great cost positioning.”
