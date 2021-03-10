VW ramps up commercial vehicle automation

The automaker will test prototype shuttles in Germany this summer, with an eye toward commercialising autonomous vans in 2025. By Freddie Holmes

   March 10, 2021

Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles division has shed light on its plans to make fully autonomous vans for on-demand mobility and transportation services. Urban road trials will begin this year and deployment of production-ready models of the ID.BUZZ could hit the road as soon as 2025.

The initiative follows a Volkswagen Group board meeting late in February, which confirmed the budget for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ (VWCV) autonomous driving R&D programme. The company says that CVs are the “logical first choice” to apply the autonomous driving systems being developed by Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based start-up in which both VW and Ford have invested. The two automakers confirmed rumours of a strategic partnership back in 2019, which…

