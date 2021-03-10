VW ramps up commercial vehicle automation

Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles division has shed light on its plans to make fully autonomous vans for on-demand mobility and transportation services. Urban road trials will begin this year and deployment of production-ready models of the ID.BUZZ could hit the road as soon as 2025.
The initiative follows a Volkswagen Group board meeting late in February, which confirmed the budget for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ (VWCV) autonomous driving R&D programme. The company says that CVs are the “logical first choice” to apply the autonomous driving systems being developed by Argo AI, a Pittsburgh-based start-up in which both VW and Ford have invested. The two automakers confirmed rumours of a strategic partnership back in 2019, which…
