VW introduces monthly fee for ID.3 performance boost

Volkswagen follows in the footsteps of BMW, Mercedes and Tesla by locking higher performance behind a paywall. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has introduced a subscription-based power upgrade for its ID.3 Pro electric vehicle (EV), allowing owners to unlock additional performance for €18.90 (US$221.10) per month or a one-time payment of €629. The upgrade increases output from 150 kW to 170 kW while maintaining the same 310 Nm torque figure, reducing acceleration from 7.6 to approximately 7.1 seconds for 0-100 km/h.

