VW Group: tough Q1 as passenger cars struggle

Q1 proved a challenge for VW Group but both the Core brand group and Traton reported higher profits and margins. By Jonathan Storey

VW Group began the year by forecasting tougher conditions. Its Q1 performance conformed to that expectation as revenue dipped by 1% and operating profit fell by 20%. However, there were some bright spots as both the Core brand group and Traton reported higher profits and margins. The company stuck to its full-year forecasts, implying a stronger performance in the rest of the year.

